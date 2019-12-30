Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the November 28th total of 9,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,303. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 112.38%.

LBTYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Liberty Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 41,937,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,679 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,504,000 after acquiring an additional 60,845 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 32.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,294,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,784,000 after acquiring an additional 561,151 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth about $49,263,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,341,000 after acquiring an additional 124,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

