LHT Hits Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 43.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0500 or 0.00000678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. LHT has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $1,280.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00032612 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003882 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000129 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LHT is usdx.cash . LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

