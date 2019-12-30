LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LMAT. Lake Street Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. First Analysis downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.25.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $717.09 million, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $37.35.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $173,227.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,433 shares in the company, valued at $108,487,761.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $910,410.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,458,454.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,487 shares of company stock worth $12,705,500 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

