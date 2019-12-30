Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

LBAI has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $17.33 on Thursday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $884.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,862,000 after buying an additional 320,364 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,438,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,214,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

