Lake Street Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Lake Street Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AQST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $152.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.76.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,669.94% and a negative net margin of 127.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 39.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 728.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

