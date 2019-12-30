Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) Short Interest Down 12.2% in December

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the November 28th total of 4,580,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 997,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NYSE JE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,388. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. Just Energy Group has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.42.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $582.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.08 million. Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 32.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Just Energy Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JE shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Just Energy Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,311,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 359,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Just Energy Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 122,284 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,676,000 after buying an additional 116,852 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,590,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 186,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 313.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 742,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

