John Wiley & Sons Inc Plans Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:JW/A)

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NASDAQ:JW/A) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
NASDAQ JW/A opened at $48.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97.
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
