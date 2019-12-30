John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

JBT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.53. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $127.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.47.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.20. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $150,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,497.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $211,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

