Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €86.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €87.80 ($102.09).

HEN3 stock opened at €92.60 ($107.67) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($150.76). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €93.94 and a 200 day moving average of €90.88.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

