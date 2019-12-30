Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the November 28th total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on JHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

In related news, insider Seymour-Jackson Angela acquired 3,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.72 per share, for a total transaction of $129,999.52. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JHG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 453,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,373. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

