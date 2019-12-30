IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to report sales of $10.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.70 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $11.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $42.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.40 million to $42.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $45.45 million, with estimates ranging from $45.30 million to $45.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Robert Earle Grove purchased 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Insiders have bought a total of 29,600 shares of company stock worth $59,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 407,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in IRIDEX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in IRIDEX by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRIX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. 41,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,221. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

