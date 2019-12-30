Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.06. 637,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Intuit has a one year low of $188.21 and a one year high of $295.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.14 and its 200 day moving average is $267.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,742,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total value of $23,956,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,456,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,322 shares of company stock worth $136,751,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,090,000 after purchasing an additional 503,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,951,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,213,806,000 after buying an additional 305,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,163,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,968,794,000 after buying an additional 121,569 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intuit by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,568,367,000 after buying an additional 2,944,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4,951.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,303,647,000 after buying an additional 4,889,759 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

