Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Short Interest Up 19.0% in December

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,850,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the November 28th total of 10,800,000 shares. Currently, 27.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of ITCI stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,072,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491,392. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. Equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $55,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at $110,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

