Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Short Interest Update

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,250,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the November 28th total of 22,100,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

IPG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,119. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPG. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

In other news, SVP Julie Connors sold 10,690 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $237,638.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $74,894.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $74,894.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,559. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 360,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 259,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 178,130 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

