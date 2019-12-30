International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Short Interest Down 11.2% in December

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,100,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the November 28th total of 13,620,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $123,132.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,875.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,777 shares of company stock worth $349,793. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 80.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Citigroup lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

IFF traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,103. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $104.86 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

