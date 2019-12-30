InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Short Interest Down 9.9% in December

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the November 28th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDCC. ValuEngine cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 6,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

IDCC traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 153,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,165. InterDigital Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.27. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. InterDigital Wireless’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.35%.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

