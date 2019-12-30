Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Short Interest Down 13.7% in December

Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the November 28th total of 163,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSE shares. ValuEngine cut Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth $132,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter worth $163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth $180,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 44.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth $211,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 26,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

