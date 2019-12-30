Insider Selling: Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total transaction of C$95,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$312,912.

Nadine Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Nadine Miller sold 5,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$47,250.00.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$10.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.04. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$3.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.17.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$20.69 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.15 to C$8.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.51.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

