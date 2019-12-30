Insider Selling: Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Sells 51,448 Shares of Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer David Rae sold 51,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.60, for a total value of C$288,108.80.

David Rae also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, David Rae sold 2,652 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.71, for a total value of C$15,142.92.

Shares of DPM stock opened at C$5.78 on Monday. Dundee Precious Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$3.44 and a 1 year high of C$6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.87. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 52.55.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$125.29 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

DPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. National Bank Financial set a C$7.75 price objective on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.19.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

