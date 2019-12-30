IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Short Interest Down 18.6% in December

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the November 28th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDA. Williams Capital upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

NYSE IDA traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $106.59. 153,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,428. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.39. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $89.31 and a 12 month high of $114.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.08.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). IDACORP had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $386.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,836,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,014 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $71,005,000 after purchasing an additional 265,038 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 634,727 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 299,636 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 633,503 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $63,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,645 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 372,538 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $37,415,000 after purchasing an additional 184,306 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

