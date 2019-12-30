Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Hurco Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

NASDAQ:HURC opened at $38.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $262.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.87. Hurco Companies has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $44.06.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.