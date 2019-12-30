Hub24 (ASX:HUB) Shares Down 0.5%

Hub24 Ltd (ASX:HUB)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$11.22 ($7.96) and last traded at A$11.36 ($8.06), approximately 106,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$11.42 ($8.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of $711.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$11.92.

About Hub24 (ASX:HUB)

HUB24 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the financial services industry in Australia. It operates through Platform, Licensee, and IT Services segments. The company develops and offers HUB24, an investment and superannuation platform, which is a portfolio administration service for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants, and their clients.

