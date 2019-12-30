Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.32

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.32 and traded as high as $51.80. Hub Group shares last traded at $51.39, with a volume of 1,531 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Stephens set a $53.00 target price on Hub Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $913.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hub Group Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $934,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,228,000 after buying an additional 184,897 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

