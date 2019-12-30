Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1654 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 365,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,945. Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $23.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01.

