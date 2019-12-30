HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Update

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 471,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 447,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $102,348.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,197,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,132,000 after buying an additional 270,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,726,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,164,000 after buying an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,149,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,066,000 after buying an additional 135,999 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,648,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 483,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 141,649 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HMST shares. BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

HomeStreet stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.01. 103,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,308. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $826.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.71.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $71.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

