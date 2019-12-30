Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) Short Interest Update

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 335,300 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the November 28th total of 374,300 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hermitage Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of PSV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 110,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,879. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20.

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter. Hermitage Offshore Services had a negative net margin of 537.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.39%.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa.

