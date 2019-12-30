Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Short Interest Update

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the November 28th total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 493,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 41.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 37.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 531,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 144,595 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 84.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 16.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $14.07. 341,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,064. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.87. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 44.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $15.00 target price on Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

