Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Healthcare Trust Of America has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Healthcare Trust Of America has a payout ratio of 572.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Healthcare Trust Of America to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

HTA stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

