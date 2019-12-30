HashCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. During the last week, HashCoin has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. HashCoin has a total market cap of $712,207.00 and $22.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.34 or 0.06081244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029787 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037136 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001893 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001230 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

