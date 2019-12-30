Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.88

Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.88 and traded as high as $27.61. Hanger shares last traded at $27.47, with a volume of 93,144 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $279.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.14 million.

In other news, insider Jay C. Wendt sold 19,825 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $485,712.50. Also, SVP James H. Campbell sold 2,925 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $70,521.75. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hanger by 367.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,648,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hanger by 17.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,222,508 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,711,000 after acquiring an additional 475,478 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hanger by 1,805.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 413,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hanger by 176.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 469,302 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 299,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hanger by 12.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,898 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 191,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

