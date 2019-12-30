Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Down 20.3% in December

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the November 28th total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,883,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,195,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,540,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 7.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,848,000 after acquiring an additional 173,441 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,003,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 63,062 shares during the period. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GGAL shares. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,657. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.28. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $325.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.60 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 46.23%. Analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.