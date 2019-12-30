Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.21. Graphic Packaging also posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPK shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $137,000.

Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.62. 1,433,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

