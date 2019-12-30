Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Trading 2.4% Higher

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.85, 1,423,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 371% from the average session volume of 302,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.96.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 66.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 45,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 454,694 shares during the last quarter.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

