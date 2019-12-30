Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05 (BATS:PAVE)

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0537 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

PAVE traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.72. 31,136 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

