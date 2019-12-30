Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2269 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.10.

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.76. 16,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,736. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.

