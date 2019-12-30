Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Declares $0.16 Semi-annual Dividend

Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1565 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of ASEA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,726. Global X Southeast Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Southeast Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Southeast Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.