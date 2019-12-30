Global X Scientific Beta US ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIU) Shares Down 1.2%

Global X Scientific Beta US ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIU)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.02 and last traded at $35.06, approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 225.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 74,943 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 177.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

