Global X Scientific Beta Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SCID) to Issue $0.20 Semi-annual Dividend

Global X Scientific Beta Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SCID) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1998 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCID traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113. Global X Scientific Beta Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38.

