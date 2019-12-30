Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Announces $0.43 Semi-annual Dividend

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4283 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

CHIR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 229. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $19.93.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.