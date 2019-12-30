Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.60

Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.601 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA CHIS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.59. 11,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86. Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.