Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0546 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
COPX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.36. 57,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,239. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33.
About Global X Copper Miners ETF
