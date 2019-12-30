Global X China Energy ETF Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.29 (NYSEARCA:CHIE)

Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2881 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of CHIE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.80. 360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587. Global X China Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.

Global X China Energy ETF Company Profile

Global X China Energy ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Energy sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

