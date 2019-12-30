Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Global Water Resources stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $287.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. Analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0241 per share. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 193.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

