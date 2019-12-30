German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GABC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $949.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. German American Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $35.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 25.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,507,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

