Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Down 9.8% in December

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 324,900 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the November 28th total of 360,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In other news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 126.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1,378.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the second quarter worth about $740,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEOS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.86. 3,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,611. Geospace Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

