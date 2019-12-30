FREE Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (FREE)

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. FREE Coin has a total market capitalization of $563,886.00 and $12,503.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FREE Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and Crex24. Over the last week, FREE Coin has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00191133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.01351867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025484 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123624 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FREE Coin Token Profile

FREE Coin’s launch date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology

FREE Coin Token Trading

FREE Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FREE Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

