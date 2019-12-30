Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0065 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

FLBL traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $25.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94.

