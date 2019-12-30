Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of FLMI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.38. The company had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297. Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.