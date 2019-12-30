Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Short Interest Down 9.3% in December

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the November 28th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 658,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of FTSV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 477,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,454. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. Forty Seven has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. Analysts forecast that Forty Seven will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forty Seven news, Director Irving Weissman sold 20,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,196,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 5,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,050. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTSV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FTSV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Forty Seven from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Forty Seven from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

