FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Short Interest Update

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the November 28th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 903,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,559,428. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,450,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,810 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,216,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,945,000 after purchasing an additional 759,055 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,858,000 after purchasing an additional 428,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,499,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $100.00 target price on FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.41.

Shares of FMC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.13. The stock had a trading volume of 451,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,541. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $70.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.47 million. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FMC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

